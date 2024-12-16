Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 680,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 573,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Stanley Electric Trading Up 12.8 %
Shares of STAEF opened at $16.99 on Monday. Stanley Electric has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68.
Stanley Electric Company Profile
