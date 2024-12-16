Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 555,685 call options on the company. This is an increase of 776% compared to the average volume of 63,403 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,598,000 after buying an additional 2,179,857 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,308,000 after acquiring an additional 517,329 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,019 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,672,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,680,000 after purchasing an additional 391,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,872,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,241,000 after purchasing an additional 164,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $78.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,475,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,751,736. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.58 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average is $80.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.