Sui (SUI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.02 Billion

Sui (SUI) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. Sui has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion and $2.02 billion worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sui has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. One Sui coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.66 or 0.00004490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.



About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,927,660,019 coins. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,927,660,018.558888 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 4.81717657 USD and is up 8.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 468 active market(s) with $1,814,643,072.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

