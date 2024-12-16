Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Short Interest Update

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.75. 1,316,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,422. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $59.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $564.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.78%.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 102.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Further Reading

