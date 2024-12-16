Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $205.50 and last traded at $201.11. 5,892,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 15,103,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. FWG Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 5,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

