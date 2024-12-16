TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,716 AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,716 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in AECOM by 12.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in AECOM by 13.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 72,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 258,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 60.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth $495,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,837.52. This trade represents a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM opened at $111.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.09 and a 200 day moving average of $98.87. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. AECOM had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACM. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

