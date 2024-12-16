TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $75,000 Stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZD. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $57.75 on Monday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

