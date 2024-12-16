TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 115,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
TDH Price Performance
PETZ opened at $1.13 on Monday. TDH has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.
