TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 115,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TDH Price Performance

PETZ opened at $1.13 on Monday. TDH has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

