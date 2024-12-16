Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Gentex by 13.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.67%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

