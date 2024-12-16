Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,456,500 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 3,043,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 307.1 days.

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of TEFOF stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $5.13.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

