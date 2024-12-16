Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight” Rating

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $158.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $145.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.25.

NASDAQ TER opened at $123.22 on Monday. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $92.29 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,590.40. This trade represents a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,494 shares of company stock worth $596,803 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,762 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

