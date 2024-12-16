The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Short Interest Up 20.5% in November

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the November 15th total of 8,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

The GEO Group Stock Down 1.3 %

GEO stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.52, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GEO shares. Noble Financial lowered shares of The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on The GEO Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 201,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,016,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,765,000 after acquiring an additional 97,452 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 374.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 170,839 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in The GEO Group by 206.4% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 47,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 31,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

