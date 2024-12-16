The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Short Interest Up 15.8% in November

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the November 15th total of 25,120,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

IPG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.06. 4,086,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,231,957. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,844,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,975 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,187,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,532,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 532,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,479,000 after buying an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 789,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,966,000 after buying an additional 222,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

