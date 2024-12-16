The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Up 19.6% in November

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 96,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 75,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,361,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the period.

The New Germany Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The New Germany Fund stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. The New Germany Fund has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

