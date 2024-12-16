The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12,940.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 536,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,262,000 after buying an additional 532,871 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 702,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,836,000 after acquiring an additional 433,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 457,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,163,000 after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 585,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,217,000 after purchasing an additional 274,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,351,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,962,000 after purchasing an additional 262,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Citigroup lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Compass Point lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %

PNC stock opened at $201.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.69 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total value of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. This represents a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $268,284.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,298,577.65. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,030 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,691. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

