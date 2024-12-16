Thomas S. Mchugh Buys 2,300 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $24,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,800 shares in the company, valued at $916,632. This trade represents a 2.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 93.34%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 624.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,575,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 45,675 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 89,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

