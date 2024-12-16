Tidal Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,312,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5,185.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 25.7% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 96,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 24,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $59.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.80.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Truist Financial cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.95.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

