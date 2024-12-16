TransAlta (TSE:TA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$22.00. The company traded as high as C$19.77 and last traded at C$19.76, with a volume of 642251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.09.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Desjardins downgraded TransAlta from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded TransAlta to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.00.

In other TransAlta news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 45,000 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.67, for a total transaction of C$795,150.00. Also, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total value of C$278,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 179,584 shares of company stock worth $2,833,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

