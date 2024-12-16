Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by The Goldman Sachs Group

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $198.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $228.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UHS. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $256.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.29.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $187.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $147.33 and a 1 year high of $243.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total transaction of $308,516.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,770.85. The trade was a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 322,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,663,000 after acquiring an additional 252,846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 357.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,178 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 408.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 140,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,994,000 after purchasing an additional 112,902 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 102.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 210,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,304,000 after purchasing an additional 106,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,031,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

