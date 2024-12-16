Unizen (ZCX) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Unizen (ZCX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Unizen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $91.59 million and $29.07 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103,748.66 or 0.99972731 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103,536.01 or 0.99767818 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Unizen Profile

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 944,766,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

