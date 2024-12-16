Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB) Shares Down 5% – Time to Sell?

Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $19.23. 115,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 272,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Upstream Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Get Upstream Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Upstream Bio

Upstream Bio Stock Down 6.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39.

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($6.38). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upstream Bio, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ai Upstream Llc bought 1,175,000 shares of Upstream Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $19,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,175,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,975,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erez Chimovits acquired 825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,025,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,554,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,432,841. This represents a 22.12 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Upstream Bio

(Get Free Report)

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upstream Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstream Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.