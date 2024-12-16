ValiRx (LON:VAL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01), with a volume of 2828047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

ValiRx Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.09. The firm has a market cap of £955,567.00, a P/E ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 0.59.

ValiRx Company Profile

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

