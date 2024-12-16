Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $646.84 and last traded at $646.58, with a volume of 307053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $640.43.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $613.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.12. The stock has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGT. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331,540 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,206 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,580 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 170,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,572,000 after purchasing an additional 123,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $55,988,000.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

