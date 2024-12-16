Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,252,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,618% from the previous session’s volume of 72,891 shares.The stock last traded at $69.42 and had previously closed at $69.42.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average of $69.35.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 119,960 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 84,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

