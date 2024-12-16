Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,252,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,618% from the previous session’s volume of 72,891 shares.The stock last traded at $69.42 and had previously closed at $69.42.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average of $69.35.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.