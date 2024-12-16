Virtu Financial LLC Invests $526,000 in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the second quarter worth $3,091,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 126.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the second quarter worth $1,167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 96.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the second quarter worth $18,137,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BHRB shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Price Performance

Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock opened at $69.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

In related news, Director Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin bought 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.35 per share, with a total value of $38,489.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,350. This represents a 0.92 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,038.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,327,317.50. This trade represents a 0.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,950 shares of company stock valued at $614,711. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Profile

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

