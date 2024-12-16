William J. Febbo Acquires 20,000 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) CEO William J. Febbo acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 601,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,277.53. This represents a 3.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
OptimizeRx Trading Up 6.6 %
Shares of OPRX stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,485. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $16.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimizeRx
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 15,965.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.
