Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Update

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Woori Financial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

WF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.61. 53,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,777. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Woori Financial Group has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $38.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2,018.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 61.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

