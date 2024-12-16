Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Should You Buy?

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.20 and last traded at $37.10. 208,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 590,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other Xometry news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 16,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $498,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 77,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,908.48. This trade represents a 17.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 175,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,613,408. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Xometry by 40.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,078,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,778 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,508,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after buying an additional 864,454 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,815,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,354,000 after buying an additional 312,971 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Xometry by 227.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 249,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 173,042 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

