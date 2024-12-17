1,777 Shares in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARM by 45.3% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ARM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARM by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM stock opened at $145.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 4.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.78. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $188.75.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARM. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on ARM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on ARM from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.32.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

