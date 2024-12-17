2,109 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,798,000 after buying an additional 32,551 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Lantheus by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 17.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.45. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

