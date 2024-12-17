6,280 Shares in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Acquired by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 73.9% in the third quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VPLS opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.58. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $79.75.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2866 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

