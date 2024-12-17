A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Update

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the November 15th total of 214,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. 35,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,785. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. A2Z Smart Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $119.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Get A2Z Smart Technologies alerts:

About A2Z Smart Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.

Receive News & Ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.