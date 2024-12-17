AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Trading Down 4.8% on Insider Selling

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $127.57 and last traded at $128.16. 187,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 586,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.66.

Specifically, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total transaction of $702,368.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,052.42. This represents a 54.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AAON shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

AAON Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.52.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AAON by 1.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 4.5% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in AAON by 3.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AAON by 202.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

