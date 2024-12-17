agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,940,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 30,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
agilon health Stock Down 8.4 %
agilon health stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,411,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $826.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.51. agilon health has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32.
agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. CWM LLC boosted its stake in agilon health by 406.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 174,883 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on agilon health from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie began coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on agilon health from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.
Read Our Latest Research Report on agilon health
agilon health Company Profile
agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than agilon health
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.