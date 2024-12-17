agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,940,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 30,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

agilon health Stock Down 8.4 %

agilon health stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,411,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $826.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.51. agilon health has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

In other agilon health news, Director Diana Mckenzie purchased 12,500 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,319 shares in the company, valued at $117,007.32. This trade represents a 32.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John William Wulf bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,369.94. This trade represents a 27.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $198,100 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. CWM LLC boosted its stake in agilon health by 406.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 174,883 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on agilon health from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie began coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on agilon health from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

