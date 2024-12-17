Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08), with a volume of 91787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.40 ($0.08).

Allergy Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £305.28 million, a PE ratio of -106.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allergy Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergy Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.