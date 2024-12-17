AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Up 4.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.51. 32,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 148,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.
AlTi Global Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $626.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at AlTi Global
In related news, major shareholder Tiedemann Advisors, Llc purchased 306,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $3,101,066.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,485,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,693,434.94. This trade represents a 4.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AlTi Global
About AlTi Global
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AlTi Global
- What does consumer price index measure?
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.