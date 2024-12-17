Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) were down 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.54. Approximately 316,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,820,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

ALT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The firm has a market cap of $600.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 199,076.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altimmune by 12.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth about $674,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Altimmune by 93.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 75,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 74,194 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Altimmune by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 197,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 42,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

