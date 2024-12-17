American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Up 16.7% in November

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

American Strategic Investment Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971. American Strategic Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.13.

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

