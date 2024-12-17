AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Up 8.7% in November

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71.1 days.

AMG Critical Materials Stock Down 4.0 %

OTCMKTS:AMVMF opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. AMG Critical Materials has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11.

Get AMG Critical Materials alerts:

AMG Critical Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AMG Critical Materials N.V. develops, produces, and sells energy storage materials. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies. It offers engineered specialty metal products and vacuum furnaces for specialized alloying applications; and heat treatment services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets.

Receive News & Ratings for AMG Critical Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Critical Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.