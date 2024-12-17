AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the November 15th total of 6,710,000 shares. Currently, 27.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 447,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days.

Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio

In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $58,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,440.66. This represents a 8.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 444.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 680.5% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

AnaptysBio stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $41.31.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -6.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on AnaptysBio from $90.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AnaptysBio from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AnaptysBio

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.