Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.25 and last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 19803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.53.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 15,837 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,307,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $683,252,000 after buying an additional 587,329 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $1,865,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 61.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,061 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.2% in the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,201,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

