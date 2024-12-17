Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Director Janine J. Mcardle Purchases 1,174 Shares

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) Director Janine J. Mcardle acquired 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $17,739.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,315.20. The trade was a 1.75 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AM opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $16.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,862,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 121.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after buying an additional 600,208 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at $8,251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1,141.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 470,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 432,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 74.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 686,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 293,238 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

