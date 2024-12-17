Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Armada Hoffler Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 43.9% annually over the last three years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a payout ratio of 546.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,578. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Armada Hoffler Properties had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,649 shares in the company, valued at $343,391.65. This trade represents a 16.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. Hoffler purchased 95,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 266,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,793.50. This represents a 55.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 104,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,649. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

