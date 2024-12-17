Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Update

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the November 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Astria Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,822,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,714 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 23.1% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,040,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,142,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,423,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,561,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

ATXS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.67. Astria Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

