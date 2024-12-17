Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Update

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the November 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ATXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.
ATXS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.67. Astria Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71.
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
