Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Update

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,248,800 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the November 15th total of 5,579,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

ATHOF opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.