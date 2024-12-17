B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 16,367,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,792,742,000 after purchasing an additional 150,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $937,081,000 after acquiring an additional 541,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $454,477,000 after acquiring an additional 318,416 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 29.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,778,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $197,844,000 after acquiring an additional 405,232 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,755,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $181,268,000 after purchasing an additional 316,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.57 and its 200 day moving average is $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.20%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $126,558.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at $804,672.90. This trade represents a 13.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,430.10. This represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,961 shares of company stock worth $23,967,629. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

