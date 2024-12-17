B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 21,136 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,136 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAIN opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

