B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VLUE opened at $109.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.20.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.