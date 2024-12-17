Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Trading Up 17.3% – Still a Buy?

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) was up 17.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 88,716 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 29,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Banxa Stock Up 20.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$53.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.55.

About Banxa

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT’s using fiat currency. The company’s platform also provides connections to approximately 40 blockchain ecosystems allowing businesses and projects to list new tokens on existing blockchains or explore opportunities to list on new blockchains.

