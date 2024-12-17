Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR) Short Interest Up 7.0% in November

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 471,300 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 15th total of 440,600 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 191,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Beamr Imaging Stock Down 5.6 %

BMR stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.05. 165,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,199. Beamr Imaging has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21.

Beamr Imaging Company Profile

Beamr Imaging Ltd. provides video encoding, transcoding, and optimization solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers a suite of video compression software encoder solutions, including Beamr 4 H.264, Beamr 4X H.264 content adaptive, Beamr 5 HEVC, and Beamr 5X HEVC content adaptive encoders; Beamr JPEGmini photo optimization software solutions for reducing joint photographic experts group file sizes; and Beamr Silicon IP block, a hardware solution for integration into dedicated video encoding application-specific integrated circuits, graphics processing units, and application processors.

